Eid Al Adha Date 2025: Waiting For Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia? Know Details About Dhu Al-Hijjah Crescent
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia issued a statement on Sunday, urging sky gazers to look for crescent moon on Tuesday evening and promptly report to the nearest court and provide their testimony on sight of the most awaited celestial spectacle. Since the celebration of the upcoming festival of Eid is contingent upon moon sighting, the exact date on which festivities will take place will be announced tomorrow or day after.
Anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to promptly report to the nearest court and submit their testimony, Saudi Press agency quoted Saudi Arabia Supreme Court as saying.Expected Eid Al Adha date
Eid Al Adha celebrations are expected to begin in Saudi Arabia from next Friday, that is June 6, according to astronomical calculations by the Emirates Astronomy Society. Meanwhile, Eid Al Adha celebrations will take place a day later in India.
If the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah is not sighted on Tuesday, Dhul Qadah month will conclude on May 28 while the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah month will be shifted to May 29, as per Islamic lunar calendar practice. In this case Eid Al Adha will be observed in Saudi Arabia on June 7 and in India on June 8.
If moon is sighted on May 27, Arafat Day will be observed on June 5, otherwise it will be observed on the subsequent day. Nations like the US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia while Eid dates differ in South Asian countries.Eid Ul-Adha moon in India
Similarly, Muslims residing in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sultanate of Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and other South Asian nations will attempt to sight the crescent Dhul Al Hijjah moon on May 28 or May 29.
