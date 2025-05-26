Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KP, Northern Areas Brace For Rain As Storms Kill 12 In Punjab

2025-05-26 01:05:59
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail across most parts of the country today, while evening and nighttime may bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rainfall to Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and northern and southeastern Balochistan.

Isolated areas could also witness heavy downpours and hailstorms.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of Saturday's severe weather in Punjab has come to light.

According to a report by the Punjab Emergency Services Department, 12 people were killed in 221 storm-related incidents across the province.

The report further stated that 43 people were provided on-site medical aid, while 98 were shifted to hospitals. A total of 153 individuals sustained injuries.

