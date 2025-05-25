With Upcoming Space Launch, Adventurer Jaime Alemán Set To Complete The Grand Slam Of Travel

Panama's Aleman to Become First Human to Visit Space, All 193 Countries, and Both Poles.

"I didn't set out on this quest to set a record," said Mr. Alemán. "I did it as a challenge to myself. I wanted to experience our planet in the most intimate way possible-through its boundless beauty, magic, and people. Going to space lets me take all of that in, to see the Earth not as different nations and races and creeds, but as our one home."

Upon completion of the flight, Mr. Alemán is expected to become the first person in history to achieve this unique trifecta: all 193 United Nations-recognized countries, both polar extremes, and outer space. An application for official recognition has been submitted to Guinness World Records.

A Life of Purpose, A Journey Without Borders

Alemán's lifelong pursuit has not only been about travel-it's been about curiosity, diplomacy, and connecting cultures. His adventures have spanned from remote Himalayan villages to war-torn capitals, from desert caravans in the Sahara to scientific outposts in Antarctica.

And soon, they will extend beyond Earth.

About Jaime Alemán

Jaime Alemán is a lawyer, global traveler, former Ambassador of Panama to the United States, and founder of Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal)-one of Latin America's leading law firms. He has long championed cross-cultural understanding, sustainable travel, and international cooperation.

