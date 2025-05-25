403
Inclusive Internship Programme Launched For People With IDD
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar has partnered with Best Buddies - Shafallah Centre to launch an inclusive internship programme for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), reaffirming its commitment to corporate social responsibility.
As part of the partnership, Ooredoo will provide internship opportunities for three months, helping interns gain meaningful work experience, build practical skills, and support their development in a professional environment.
Shafallah Centre executive director Maryam Saif al-Suwaidi extended her appreciation to Ooredoo for its ongoing and generous support of the centre's programmes. She noted that the collaboration is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to promoting the inclusion and empowerment of people with disabilities, values that align with Shafallah's vision of building a more equitable society.
Al-Suwaidi noted that the support provided by Ooredoo directly contributes to enhancing the centre's rehabilitation services and gives a significant boost to initiatives that improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. She also expressed her hope for further fruitful collaboration in the future to continue supporting this vital segment of the community.
Best Buddies Qatar was established in 2008 under the umbrella of the Shafallah Centre, which operates as part of the Qatar Social Work Foundation.
The programme is dedicated to ending the social isolation of individuals with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities by facilitating one-to-one friendships and encouraging inclusion in education, employment, and broader community life.
Through tailored support, the programme aims to provide a nurturing educational and social environment, create job opportunities, and help develop their social, cultural, and professional skills. The new initiative builds on a longstanding collaboration between Ooredoo and Best Buddies – Shafallah Centre, founded on a shared vision to create equal opportunities for all.
Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, senior director of marketing communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“At Ooredoo, we are committed to creating an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to grow and succeed. Our partnership with Best Buddies reflects this commitment, and we are proud to offer real opportunities that empower all segments of our society to thrive.”
