9Th Edition Of DIMDEX Set For January 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), organized and hosted by the Qatar Armed Forces, will take place from January 19 to 22, 2026, at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

DIMDEX 2026 will be held under the theme: "A Global Hub for Defense Innovation: Invest in Possibilities to to Shape a Secure Tomorrow," with participation from leading national and international defense companies, naval leaders, defense ministers, chiefs of staff, senior government officials, and executives from the defense sector worldwide.

The event serves as a key platform to foster innovation, strategic investments in defense technologies, and maritime equipment, contributing to long-term security for future generations.

For the first time in its history, DIMDEX 2026 will be a four-day event, offering participants exceptional opportunities for strategic dialogue, business exchanges, and exploration of the latest technological advancements in military affairs.

Chairman of the DIMDEX Organizing Committee, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari, expressed pride for the organization of the ninth edition of DIMDEX over four days, stressing that the theme reflects the commitment to providing a vital platform that brings together the global maritime defense and security community for networking, collaboration, and investment in innovations shaping the future of global security.

With high expectations for a significant number of exhibitors, DIMDEX 2026 promises a comprehensive experience, including an exhibition showcasing top national and international defense companies, the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference addressing key defense sector developments, official delegation visits facilitating direct engagement with decision-makers, and a warship display at Hamad Port, allowing visitors to observe modern naval capabilities.

Since its inception, DIMDEX has played a pivotal role in supporting the global security and defense community, serving as a leading platform for presenting the latest maritime and defense technologies and fostering strategic discussions to enhance national and international security.

The success of DIMDEX has attracted major local and international companies and high-ranking delegations from around the world, solidifying its reputation as a primary gathering for stakeholders in this critical sector.

The previous edition of DIMDEX recorded over 25,000 visitors, with expectations for even higher attendance in its ninth edition - underscoring the event's growing global influence.

DIMDEX continues to highlight defense innovations, strengthen strategic partnerships, and create promising business opportunities. The exhibition significantly contributes to Qatar's economic development by drawing thousands of participants and visitors to Doha, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 for sustainable security and prosperity.