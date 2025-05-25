AOU And Huawei Collaborate To Enhance Digital Skills

The Arab Open University (AOU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei Technologies to provide training and technical services to students and staff.

This initiative is part of the AOU's efforts to bridge the gap between educational outputs and the needs of the labor market.

According to the agreement, AOU students and staff will have access to the Huawei Academy where they can take advantage of a variety of internationally accredited courses and exams.

This will enhance the students' competitive edge in the labor market and hone their skills in modern technical fields.

The agreement will open the door for the establishment of advanced technology labs by Huawei in the different buildings of the AOU.

The new labs will create a practical learning environment that will introduce the latest technologies.

Through the agreement, the AOU strives to empower people with hearing impairments by providing them with the technology they need to succeed in their educational and professional careers.

AOU President Dr Ali Alshahrani said the new agreement is part of his university's efforts to create an educational environment that keeps up with rapid digital transformations.

He noted that the AOU aims to empower students with hearing impairments by providing them with technical solutions that help them continue their studies and efficiently and independently engage in the labor market.

The memorandum of understanding signing ceremony was held at Huawei's headquarters in China.

Dr Alshahrani attended the ceremony, along with Huawei's Executive Vice President Mr Wu Han.

