Eid Al Adha 2025: Saudi Supreme Court Urges Public To Look For Dhul Hijjah Crescent On May 27

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon all Muslims across the Kingdom to observe the sky for the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on the evening of Tuesday, 29 Dhu al-Qadah 1446 AH, corresponding to May 27, 2025, according to the Islamic calendar.

The Court urged those who observe the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or through optical aids such as binoculars, to report their sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony. Alternatively, individuals may contact the nearest authority to facilitate their appearance before a court.

The Supreme Court also encouraged those with the capability to join official moon-sighting committees across the regions of the Kingdom. In an official statement issued by the Court, it emphasised the importance of the sighting in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the UAE's International Astronomical Centre (IAC) Dhul Hijjah crescent Moon will likely be sighted this week .

This means that Wednesday, May 28 will be the first day of the new Hijri month and that Eid Al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice , will begin on Friday, June 6 in most Islamic countries, it added. As per these predictions, Arafat Day will then fall on Thursday, June 5.

On Friday, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, an astronomy expert, has predicted the day the festival will fall on , based on astronomical calculations. Al Jarwan, who is the Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has said that the first day of Dhul Hijjah is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 28.