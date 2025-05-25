Delhi Airport Briefly Impacted By Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Operations Quickly Restored: DIAL

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Airport was briefly affected by temporary water accumulation in and around Indira Gandhi International Airport on the night of 24 May, according to Delhi International Airport Limited. This statement followed the circulation of videos on social media showing a section of the Terminal 1 roof collapsing due to water accumulation.

Early on Sunday, a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport , collapsed amid intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, according to viral video.

(Please note: Mint could not independently verify if the footage if from Delhi Airport)

Images and videos revealed that a large section of the canopy outside the terminal had given way, collapsing onto the pavement below, with water pouring down in large volumes.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) Spokesperson told ANI,“Delhi experienced an intense thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall during the intervening night of May 24th, 2025. This sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around IGI Airport, briefly impacting operations.”

“A section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal. There was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal. Swift action was taken by the ground teams to restore normal conditions, ensuring safety and continuity of operations with minimal disruption.”

Following intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds in Delhi during the early hours of Sunday, a total of 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am, according to Delhi Airport sources. The airport confirmed that normal flight operations have since been restored.

In an advisory issued at 6:50 am, Delhi Airport urged passengers to regularly check their flight status and remain in contact with airline staff for the latest updates. A statement posted on X read,“Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights were impacted. Our ground teams are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for passengers.”

The heavy rains and thunderstorms also caused a significant drop in temperatures across Delhi . Data from various weather stations showed temperatures falling sharply by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius overnight. For instance, at Safdarjung Airport, the mercury dropped from 31.0°C to 21.0°C, while Palam Airport recorded a fall from 29.0°C to 22.0°C. Similarly, at Pusa, temperatures dipped from 31.8°C to 20.5°C, Pragati Maidan saw a decrease from 31.4°C to 21.3°C, and Lodhi Road experienced a drop from 31.0°C to 22.3°C between approximately 1:15 am and 2:30 am.

Rainfall measurements over the past 24 hours reflected the intensity of the downpour, with Safdarjung recording 81.4 mm, Lodhi Road 69.6 mm , Ridge 69.1 mm, Palam 68.5 mm, and Aya Nagar 37.0 mm as of 8:30 am IST.

The heavy rain caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and areas near Delhi Airport's Terminal 1. Dramatic visuals from Minto Road showed a car partially submerged due to flooding, highlighting the disruption caused by the deluge.