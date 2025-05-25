Kerala: Venjaramoodu Mass Murder Accused Afan In Critical Condition After Suicide Attempt In Jail
Afan, a remand prisoner at 23 years old, faces charges for the murder of five individuals: his brother Ahsan, girlfriend Farsana, paternal uncle Latheef, Latheef's wife Sajida, and his grandmother Salma Beevi. Authorities noted his unusual behavior post-murders, and he had previously expressed intentions of taking his own life during interrogation. Consequently, he was under special observation in the UTB block, sharing a cell with another inmate who was out making a phone call at the time of the suicide attempt.
Afan attributed the murders to harassment from relatives over significant debt. The initial charge sheet in the case, focusing on the murder of his grandmother Salma Beevi, was filed yesterday. The 450-page document, submitted by the Pangode police to the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, includes 120 witnesses and 40 pieces of evidence. The charge sheet alleges that Afan harbored animosity towards Salma Beevi, and the overarching motive for the murders was anger stemming from unpaid debts and creditor demands. It also states that Afan's request for financial assistance from his parents during the family's debt struggles was denied, leading to the killings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment