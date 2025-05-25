Kerala: Venjaramoodu Mass Murder Accused Afan In Critical Condition After Suicide Attempt In Jail

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Afan, the primary accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, is in critical condition after attempting suicide in Poojappura Central Jail. The incident occurred in the bathroom of the UTB block, where he tried to hang himself using a cloth. A duty officer discovered him and immediately transported him to Medical College Hospital.

Afan, a remand prisoner at 23 years old, faces charges for the murder of five individuals: his brother Ahsan, girlfriend Farsana, paternal uncle Latheef, Latheef's wife Sajida, and his grandmother Salma Beevi. Authorities noted his unusual behavior post-murders, and he had previously expressed intentions of taking his own life during interrogation. Consequently, he was under special observation in the UTB block, sharing a cell with another inmate who was out making a phone call at the time of the suicide attempt.

Afan attributed the murders to harassment from relatives over significant debt. The initial charge sheet in the case, focusing on the murder of his grandmother Salma Beevi, was filed yesterday. The 450-page document, submitted by the Pangode police to the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, includes 120 witnesses and 40 pieces of evidence. The charge sheet alleges that Afan harbored animosity towards Salma Beevi, and the overarching motive for the murders was anger stemming from unpaid debts and creditor demands. It also states that Afan's request for financial assistance from his parents during the family's debt struggles was denied, leading to the killings.