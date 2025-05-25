403
Russia, Ukraine Swap Hundreds Of Prisoners In Rare Breakthrough
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 25 (KUNA) -- Russia and Ukraine completed the exchange of hundreds of prisoners each on Sunday in a significant humanitarian deal. The deal is part of broader efforts to ease tension amid ongoing conflict.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement the return of 303 Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity, following the May 16 agreement reached during Istanbul talks, where an equal number of Ukrainian prisoners were also released.
The three-day exchange started late Friday and involved mostly prisoners of war, along with 120 civilians each.
Repatriated Russian soldiers were transferred to Belarus for medical and psychological care. The ministry described the exchange as a cautiously positive step in ongoing negotiations.
Russian presidential aide, Vladimir Medinsky, who led the talks in Turkyie, said both sides agreed on the exchange and discussed proposals for a potential ceasefire, adding that Ukraine requested a meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy, which Moscow is considering.
A similar exchange of 307 soldiers from each side took place late Saturday, the statement added.
These steps reflect the regional and international efforts to achieve a humanitarian focus on the crisis and explore paths toward de-escalation. (end)
