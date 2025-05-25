Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan Supports Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

2025-05-25 07:05:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan recognizes and supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Baku, Azernews reports.

"Today, during our meetings in various formats, we discussed bilateral relations, cooperation within multilateral platforms, and exchanged views on regional and global issues. In Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, the norms and principles of international law always form the basis," he noted.

