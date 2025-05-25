IPL 2025: PBKS Co-Owner Preity Zinta Slams 3Rd Umpire's Controversial Call In Clash Against DC
The 'Veer Zaara' actress is one of those Bollywood personalities who is quite active on social media. In an interaction session with her fans, Zinta minced no words as she slammed the umpire's call of refusing the six hit by batsman Sashank Singh at the last ball of the 14th over in Saturday's match.Preity Zinta confirms with Karun Nair on controversial call
Taking to her X handle, the actress called such "mistakes" by the third umpire "unacceptable' in tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL).
She also claimed that she had a chat with Karun Nair (the fielder who stopped six at the boundary line), who confirmed that it was "definitely a 6."
"In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire's disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn't happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case," wrote Preity Zinta.
In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire's disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn't happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case ! #PBKSvsDC #IPL2025
- Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 24, 2025
The controversy stemmed during the match between DC and PBKS. During Preity's team batting, after Karun Nair signalled six after attempting a catch on the boundary, the third umpire rechecked the footage to confirm that it was not a six.Controversial umpire decision cost PBKS
The umpire found no evidence of Nair's for touching the boundary line, calling it a clean effort and awarded only one run to PBKS.
Coming to the match, Sameer Rizvi played a stunning match-winning knock of unbeaten 58 off just 25 balls as Delhi Capitals (DC) chased a challenging target of 207 to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 19.3 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
Rizvi's explosive innings, featuring three boundaries and four sixes, helped seal a dramatic six-wicket win for the Capitals. Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs and are sitting at the second spot with seventeen points.
