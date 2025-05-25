Crunchyroll Awards 2025 LIVE: Full List Of Winners, Performances, At The Most Coveted Anime Awards
Streaming live from Japan at 6 PM JST (2:30 PM IST) on 25 May, the event delivers a powerful mix of star power, musical performances, and heartfelt tributes to the best in anime.Celebrating the best in anime
This year's edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards sets a new benchmark, with dozens of categories highlighting excellence in animation, music, direction, and storytelling. Titles like "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" and "Solo Leveling" dominate conversations as fans eagerly await the announcement of winners.
From viral anime theme songs to global fan favourites, tonight is a testament to anime's ever-growing cultural dominance.
Check out the list of winners:
Best Animation: Demon Slayer
Best Director: Keiichiro Saito for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Original Anime: Ninja Kamui
Best Anime Song : Otokone by Creepy Nuts for Dan da Dan
Best Romance Anime: Blue Box
Best Score: Solo Leveling
Best Slice of Life Anime: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
Best Main Character: Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling
Best Voice Actor (Hindi): Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Comedy: Mashle: Magic and Muscles
Best Ending Sequence: Request by Krage
Best Continuining Series: Demon Slayer: Hashira Training ArcA star-studded line-up
Adding to the spectacle is a glittering roster of celebrity presenters and international performers. J Balvin, the Colombian music sensation, takes centre stage alongside Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, lending the event a powerful dose of Hollywood flair.
Also appearing tonight are Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves, Olympic gold medallist Chloe Kim, Japanese star Dean Fujioka, and Brazilian drag icon Pabllo Vittar. They're joined by Italian singer Damiano David and acclaimed actress Mayu Matsuoka, rounding out a lineup that mirrors anime's global popularity and influence.
From chart-topping music acts like Creepy Nuts to breakout hits and beloved classics, the event highlights how deeply anime now resonates across pop culture. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering the medium, tonight's show offers something for everyone.
Stay tuned as the awards continue to unfold-live, global, and unforgettable.
