Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

2025-05-25 06:04:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A one-one meeting has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation, regional security, and international issues of mutual interest.

