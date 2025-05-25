Oklahoma Survivors Affected By The March Wildfires And Straight-Line Winds Can Apply For Possible FEMA Assistance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– FEMA is supporting state and local recovery efforts forOklahoma homeowners and renters in seven counties who sustained damage from the wildfires and straight-line winds that occurred March 14-21.

Financial assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee and Payne counties . FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

Survivors with homeowners or renters' insurance, should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

Homeowners and renters who have disaster-caused damage or loss can apply for Individual Assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4866-OK in several ways:

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:



If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses Banking information for direct deposit

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Assistance from FEMA can include grants for home repairs, replacement of uninsured personal property and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

For more information, visit fema/disaster/4866 . Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x/FEMARegion6 and at facebook/FEMARegion6/ .

