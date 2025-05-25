Chaos At Mall: Knife Fight Between Groups Plunges Melbourne Shopping Centre Into Lockdown, Videos Surface
BREAKING: Northland Shopping Centre in Preston, Melbourne, is under lockdown due to a reported knife attack. Police and emergency services are on the scene, where four people have allegedly been stabbed. The suspect is in custody. twitter/mrUwkBrm9A
- Intel Tower🗽 (@inteltower) May 25, 2025
The fight, which reportedly involved about 10 people from opposing groups, began around 2.30 PM local time. Several people were believed to be armed with knives. Emergency services rushed to the scene on Murray Road and found multiple victims with stab wounds.
One man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition with injuries to his upper body. Authorities believe the attack was targeted and that the people involved may have known each other.
Victoria Police have confirmed that the suspect is now in custody. Investigators are continuing to question witnesses and review security footage to piece together what happened.
As the incident unfolded, the shopping centre was placed under lockdown, with shoppers told to stay inside and keep away from certain areas. Many people took to social media to share their frightening experience.
“We're all currently locked in, and the police are looking for them. Scary,” one shopper posted online. Another described the event as“horrific.”
A woman said she was approaching the shopping centre when she heard helicopters and saw people rushing out of the building.“It was a bit chaotic ... a lot of cars coming out of the shopping centre,” she said.
Police have asked anyone who saw the altercation or has video footage to come forward and help with the investigation.
The shopping centre will remain under security watch as authorities continue their probe into what they describe as a targeted and violent incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment