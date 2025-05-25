Emirates Draw Reveals Future Plans As Unlicensed Operators In UAE Told To Shut Down

Emirates Draw has announced its plans for a global expansion strategy after discontinuing its operations in the UAE. This development comes in light of recent regulatory updates from the UAE's Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

“Emirates Draw fully understands and adheres to the recent updates announced by the UAE's Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). Following the regulatory updates at the end of 2023, we paused our operations in the UAE and shifted our focus to international markets, now reaching participants in over 175 countries worldwide,” said an Emirates Draw spokesperson.

The draw, functioning under Tycheros, also operates a raffle known as 'Little Draw', which allows participants to triple their opportunities to win, as each ticket grants access to three separate draws, with prizes of up to $272,257 available daily.

The GCGRA, established under Federal Law by decree, has introduced a new regulatory framework for lottery operations in the UAE. As part of this framework, The Game LL , operating as The UAE Lottery , has been granted a lottery licence in the country to conduct lottery operations under its supervision.

Additionally, the law permits certain pre-existing lottery activities to continue under strict regulation. Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free, airport-based lotteries operating for nearly three decades, are the only exceptions authorised to remain in operation. All other pre-existing lotteries have been ordered to cease operations immediately.

In response to these regulatory changes, Emirates Draw has transitioned into a global entity.“We now operate exclusively in the digital space, offering our products to international markets. However, UAE residents can no longer access the Emirates Draw website or participate in its draws, as the site is restricted within the country. Physical tickets are also no longer available in the UAE,” said the Emirates Draw spokesperson.

“Participants residing outside the UAE can continue to enjoy our draws and engage with our digital offerings wherever we are accessible,” added the spokesperson.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Mahzooz for a comment regarding the recent announcement by the GCGRA and its future plans for operations in the UAE. A response from Mahzooz is awaited as of now.

