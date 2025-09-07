Prashant Kishor Accuses Mahagathbandhan Of Using BJP Fear To Gain Muslim Votes

MENAFN - IANS) Kishanganj (Bihar), Sep 7 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of exploiting the fear of the BJP to secure votes from the Muslim community.

Speaking at the 'Bihar Badlav Ijlas' organised at the Anjuman Islamia Ground in Kishanganj on Sunday, Kishor said,“These people only showed the fear of the BJP to gain Muslim votes. If they truly cared about Muslims, why haven't they ensured education and employment for Muslim children in the last 30 years? How many schools or universities have been built in Kishanganj?”

Addressing the media, he predicted a poor performance for the JD(U) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, saying,“This time, JD(U) won't even win 25 seats. Just like I had said the BJP wouldn't cross 100 seats in West Bengal, I'm saying this now too.”

Kishor claimed that over 1.25 crore people have joined the Jan Suraaj Yatra so far, including a large number from the Muslim community.

“Muslims have played a key role in connecting with Jan Suraaj. They've been the fuel keeping the RJD's 'lantern' burning - but now that light is about to fade,” he said, making a reference to RJD's election symbol.

Urging the Muslim community to rise above fear, he stated:“Don't be afraid of anyone except Allah.”

Further slamming the BJP, he said the party only garners votes from about 40 pc of the Hindu population.

“Half of the Hindu population still believes in the ideologies of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Lohia, socialism, and communism. They will never support the BJP. If these Hindus are joined by the 20 per cent Muslim population, that combined force can defeat the BJP,” the Jan Suraaj Party chief asserted.