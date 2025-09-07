Optical Illusion: You Have A High IQ And Excellent Eyes If You Can Spot 89 In This Confusing Grid Within 10 Seconds
There are several benefits of solving optical illusions. Studies have shown that people who solve optical illusions regularly have a creative approach to tasks. They also feel less stressed and can critically analyse things.
As you look at the given image, you see that the number 98 seems to appear on every box on the grid. 89 is somewhere cleverly hidden among the 98s. People with a high IQ were able to locate 89 within 10 seconds. Do you think you can follow suit?
89 and 98 are highly identical.
Hint: It is not in the middle of the optical illusion.Optical illusion: Answer
89 and 98 are highly identical. You have to be careful to distinguish the numbers in this grid. If you are in a hurry, you will likely overlook the answer. One of the primary conditions of solving these brain teasers is to remain calm.
If you look carefully, the number 89 is located in the 13th column and 5th row of the grid.
Also read: Optical illusion: Only sharp eyes can spot the hidden word 'toxic' in this confusing puzzleFAQsWhere is 89 located in the optical illusion?
89 is located in the 13th column and 5th row in the above optical illusion.Why did so many experienced players fail to locate 89 in the grid?
Since 89 and 98 appear highly similar, one must be very careful to distinguish the numbers in this grid. As most people scanned the grid in a hurry, they were unable to crack the puzzle.What are the benefits of solving an optical illusion?
Solving an optical illusion can reduce stress and improve our ability to critically analyse a subject matter.Is there a trick that I can use to get quicker at solving optical illusions?
You need to stay calm and curious. If you are in a hurry, you will most likely overlook the answer that is right in front of your eyes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment