Ukrainian Intelligence Records Over 150 Executions Of Ukrainian Pows
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the HUR on Telegram .
“The HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has documented more than 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian defenders who were captured by Russian forces. The number of executions on the battlefield is increasing: in many instances, there are confirmed direct orders to kill prisoners. These crimes are not isolated incidents, but part of a deliberate policy by the leadership of the aggressor state - Russia,” the statement says.
This trend has also been confirmed by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, established by the United Nations. In its report presented in March, the commission highlighted the growing number of cases where Russian military personnel deliberately killed or maimed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered or were attempting to surrender.
The document notes that several Russian deserters confirmed receiving orders not to take prisoners, but to kill them.Read also: Russians execute two Ukrainian POWs near Pokrovsk
It was previously reported that on May 3, near the village of Novopil in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, Russian invaders shot three captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
