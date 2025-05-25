PM Shmyhal Calls For Total Isolation Of Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the international community must act decisively by increasing aid to Ukraine, stepping up sanctions pressure, and isolating Russia at all levels.

As reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal made the statement via Telegram .

According to the Prime Minister, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine last night, using ballistic missiles and combat drones.

"The enemy launched 14 missiles and 250 Shahed drones against Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. There are injured and dead. My condolences to the families and loved ones," Shmyhal stressed.

He noted that Kyiv was the target of one of the largest Russian attacks, with missile and drone debris falling in five districts. Residential apartment buildings were among the structures damaged.

Shmyhal said that emergency services are working in intensified mode, and cleanup operations are underway. Victims are receiving needed assistance. A crisis coordination center has been set up in one district to provide consultations and support.

He expressed gratitude to Ukraine's air defense forces, who managed to intercept a significant number of enemy missiles and drones, saving many lives.

“Today's massive attack once again shows the real intentions of the aggressor - a path of escalation. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for the international community to act decisively - by giving Ukraine more support, increasing sanctions, and isolating Russia at all levels,” said Shmyhal.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk also commented on social media , stating that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not want peace, and is obsessively committed to terror, destruction, and domination of Ukraine.

Stefanchuk emphasized that Russia's actions cannot be seen as a genuine response to peace initiatives, but rather as further proof of Putin's destructive ambitions.

“But Ukraine stands. Kyiv stands. The people stand. Ukrainians will not break,” Stefanchuk underscored.

He thanked Ukraine's air defenders for their excellent performance and added:“We are working with our partners so that such nights become fewer and eventually do not happen at all. Because peace is not just words. It is action.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv damaged residential buildings in three districts, a shopping mall, and an educational institution. Fifteen people were injured.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine