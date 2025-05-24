Int'l Agricultural Fair Opens In West Africa With China As Guest Of Honor
Abidjan: The 7th Abidjan International Agriculture and Animal Resources Exhibition, a major agricultural fair in West Africa, opened here Friday, with China participating as the guest of honor.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe said China is a "global champion of agriculture" and a key partner in strengthening the country's agricultural sector. While noting progress in production and exports, he said Ivorian agriculture still faces challenges in the diversification of cash crops, local processing of produce, high-quality input production, mechanization of farms, and combating the adverse effects of climate change.
In his speech, Zhang Xingwang, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs of China, said that Cote d'Ivoire is a major global producer of agricultural products such as cocoa, cashews and natural rubber, while China boasts a vast market and a large consumer base, adding that the two countries have broad prospects for cooperation in agricultural technology, agro-processing and trade.
In a 10-day term, the fair is expected to draw more than 500,000 visitors and nearly 1,000 exhibitors showcasing products and services from across Africa, Asia and Europe.
