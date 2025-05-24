Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Welcomes US, EU Lift Of Sanctions To Syria


2025-05-24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, 24 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Saturday that the recent US and EU moves to lift sanctions on Syria are encouraging.
In a post on social media, Keceli wrote: "these measures are critically important in efforts to restore stability and security in Syria."
Keceli added Turkiye will continue to support initiatives that contribute to Syria's economic development through its institutional capacity, the entrepreneurial strength of its private sector, and activities carried out in collaboration with all third-country partners. (end)
