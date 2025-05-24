403
Vance Says US Global Power is Being Challenged
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance declared on Friday that the period of America's unrivaled influence on the world stage has concluded, citing escalating rivalry from countries such as China, Russia, and others.
Addressing cadets at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Vance emphasized that American policymakers had once believed that “American primacy” was guaranteed after the Cold War.
He added, “Nor did we believe any foreign nation could possibly rise to compete with the United States of America,” underscoring the overconfidence of that era.
Vance reflected that in the years following the Cold War, the United States largely maintained uncontested control over domains such as air, sea, outer space, and cyberspace. This dominance gave the impression that America would continue to lead the world without significant resistance.
However, the vice president cautioned that the international environment has undergone significant changes. “The era of uncontested US dominance is over,” he warned.
He noted that the country now faces formidable adversaries like China and Russia, as well as other nations that are intent on surpassing the U.S. across multiple spheres — from the electromagnetic spectrum to low Earth orbit, and even in critical areas like supply chains and communications systems.
