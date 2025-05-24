UNRWA Says Israel's Gaza Aid Plan Serves Military Objective More Than Humanitarian Concern

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has stressed that Israel's proposed aid plan for Gaza will never succeed.



Posting on the X platform, Lazzarini highlighted that this model also seems to be put in place in order to support a military objective more than a real humanitarian concern.



It is not possible for a humanitarian organization that truly respects basic humanitarian principles to commit to such a plan, he said.



The Israeli entity seeks to impose an alternative mechanism for aid distribution through centers that are controlled by the occupying army, something that would exclude broad categories of the population, particularly disabled individuals and the elderly, from receiving essential life-saving aid.



According to the World Food Programme (WFP), nearly two million individuals are prone to the risk of severe hunger in case no prompt actions are taken. (QNA)