Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In The Words Of Arnold Schwarzenegger Hasta La Vista, Baby Chiquita Returns To Costa Rica And Bids Farewell To Strikers In Panama -

In The Words Of Arnold Schwarzenegger Hasta La Vista, Baby Chiquita Returns To Costa Rica And Bids Farewell To Strikers In Panama -


2025-05-24 02:05:15
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The resumption of activities was marked by the arrival of the ship“Italian Stream” at the Gastón Kogan terminal in Moín. The multinational Chiquita Brands International has officially resumed its port operations in Costa Rica, after becoming a new client of the Atlantic Slope Port Administration and Economic Development Board (JAPDEVA), Sucy Wing Ching, the institution's executive president, announced on Friday. The restart of operations was marked by the arrival of the“Italian Stream” vessel at the Gastón Kogan terminal in Moín pictured above. You can view all of the Chiquita trucks surrounding the ship.

The 158.9 meter vessel docked at berth 5-6 under favorable weather conditions, allowing for smooth logistics operations. For approximately 30 hours, loading and unloading operations were carried out, including the import of 180 containers and the export of another 130. In addition, the loading of 3,051 boxes of palletized bananas, destined for the port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands, was successfully completed. In an official statement, the Costa Rican government celebrated Chiquita's return as a JAPDEVA client: “With great enthusiasm, we welcome CHIQUITA as a new JAPDEVA client in 2025,” the statement said.

MENAFN24052025000218011062ID1109590798

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search