In The Words Of Arnold Schwarzenegger Hasta La Vista, Baby Chiquita Returns To Costa Rica And Bids Farewell To Strikers In Panama -
The 158.9 meter vessel docked at berth 5-6 under favorable weather conditions, allowing for smooth logistics operations. For approximately 30 hours, loading and unloading operations were carried out, including the import of 180 containers and the export of another 130. In addition, the loading of 3,051 boxes of palletized bananas, destined for the port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands, was successfully completed. In an official statement, the Costa Rican government celebrated Chiquita's return as a JAPDEVA client: “With great enthusiasm, we welcome CHIQUITA as a new JAPDEVA client in 2025,” the statement said.
