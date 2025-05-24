CM Naidu Seeks Central Support For Electronics, Water, Solar & Space Projects In Andhra Pradesh
The meetings focused on key developmental initiatives spanning electronics manufacturing, criminal law implementation, water management, defense production, space technology, and renewable energy.
In his meeting with Union Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Naidu submitted a detailed letter highlighting the state's capabilities and readiness to support the national vision of establishing India as a global electronics production hub.
Naidu emphasised Andhra Pradesh's policy framework, including the Semiconductor Display Fab Policy and Electronics Manufacturing Policy, which provide fiscal incentives and ready infrastructure for investors.
The state has established four Electronics Manufacturing Clusters and offers advantages including a skilled workforce, multi-modal logistics capabilities, and streamlined governance structures.
The Chief Minister met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to present the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project proposal.
The ambitious infrastructure initiative aims to address regional water scarcity by redirecting surplus Godavari River floodwater to drought-prone areas within the state.
The project encompasses a comprehensive three-component system including the Bollapalle reservoir, advanced lift irrigation infrastructure, and tunnel construction through the Nallamala hills.
Naidu also discussed this project with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, indicating the significant financial coordination required for implementation.
Space technology development was the focus of discussions with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, with Naidu seeking central government support to establish Andhra Pradesh as a hub for space manufacturing and innovation activities.
Naidu engaged with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi regarding rooftop solar capacity allocation for Andhra Pradesh under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
This discussion centered on expanding solar energy access and supporting national renewable energy targets.
(KNN Bureau)
