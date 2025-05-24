Samarth Scheme Trains Over 4.3 Lakh, Places 3.2 Lakh In Textile Jobs

MENAFN - KNN India)The government's Samarth scheme has successfully trained 4.32 lakh beneficiaries and facilitated job placements for 3.20 lakh individuals, according to data released by the Ministry of Textiles.

The programme has demonstrated significant gender inclusivity, with women comprising more than 88 percent of all beneficiaries, highlighting its role in driving gender-inclusive development through empowerment in textile production, craftsmanship, and innovation.

The scheme's reach extends across the entire country, making skill development accessible from Jammu and Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This nationwide implementation aligns with the government's strategic focus on increasing textile manufacturing, modernising infrastructure, fostering innovation, and upgrading technology through skilled manpower development to strengthen India's position as a global textile hub.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh recently engaged with industry partners and beneficiaries under the Samarth scheme, meeting with participants from diverse sectors including handloom, handicraft, jute, and silk industries.

During these interactions, beneficiaries shared their experiences regarding the scheme's benefits and its positive impact on strengthening their livelihoods.

Industry partners and beneficiaries presented success stories and detailed the scheme's overall impact to the Union Minister.

Minister Singh emphasised the textile sector's significance as one of India's largest employment-generating industries and outlined the benefits provided through various Ministry of Textiles schemes, including Samarth.

Industry representatives utilised the interaction to present their perspectives on the scheme's current status, addressing existing challenges while highlighting growth potential and opportunities available for skilled manpower to establish India as a global textile hub.

The Samarth scheme represents a significant advancement in workforce empowerment, designed to incentivise and supplement industry efforts in creating employment opportunities within the organised textile and related sectors.

The programme covers the entire textile value chain, with the exception of spinning and weaving operations.

Complementing these workforce development efforts, data from the Centre's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade reveals a consistent upward trend in textile sector startups.

The number of new entities recognised as startups in the textiles sector has increased substantially over the past five years, rising from 204 in 2020 to 703 in 2023, and reaching 765 in 2024, indicating growing entrepreneurial activity within the industry.

