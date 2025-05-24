Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
30 Hectares Of Forest Gutted In Kunar Fire

30 Hectares Of Forest Gutted In Kunar Fire


2025-05-24 02:00:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Local officials in eastern Kunar say a fire has broken out in a pine forest in the Sawkai district, burning approximately 30 hectares of forest.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, head of damage assessment at the Kunar Provincial Directorate for Disaster Management, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“The fire erupted the day before yesterday in a pine forest in the Lamkanda area of Diwagul valley, located in Sawki district, and so far it has burned about 30 hectares of forest.”

He said the cause of the fire was still unknown, but such incidents often resulted from negligence of shepherds in the area.

According to him, local residents and government officials arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control on the third day.

He added:“The area is very remote, there is no telecommunications network. Based on our preliminary information, the fire has now been contained by local residents and government officials.”

It is worth mentioning that similar wildfires have occurred in other parts of Kunar before, burning dozens of hectares of pine nut forests.

sa/ma

MENAFN24052025000174011037ID1109590729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search