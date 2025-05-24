30 Hectares Of Forest Gutted In Kunar Fire

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Local officials in eastern Kunar say a fire has broken out in a pine forest in the Sawkai district, burning approximately 30 hectares of forest.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, head of damage assessment at the Kunar Provincial Directorate for Disaster Management, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“The fire erupted the day before yesterday in a pine forest in the Lamkanda area of Diwagul valley, located in Sawki district, and so far it has burned about 30 hectares of forest.”

He said the cause of the fire was still unknown, but such incidents often resulted from negligence of shepherds in the area.

According to him, local residents and government officials arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control on the third day.

He added:“The area is very remote, there is no telecommunications network. Based on our preliminary information, the fire has now been contained by local residents and government officials.”

It is worth mentioning that similar wildfires have occurred in other parts of Kunar before, burning dozens of hectares of pine nut forests.

sa/ma