NDA Cms, Dy Cms To Discuss Governance Models; PM-Led Conclave To Pass Resolutions On Operation Sindoor And Caste Enumeration
The event, being coordinated by the BJP's Good Governance Department, will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP President J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the session.
According to Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, In-Charge of the BJP Good Governance Department, the conclave will not only focus on exchanging best practices and showcasing governance innovations from different NDA-ruled states, but will also pass two significant resolutions.
The first resolution will commend the Indian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, India's recent military strike against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The second resolution will congratulate the Central government on its decision to conduct caste enumeration during the upcoming national census, a move seen as politically and socially significant.
The conclave aims to act as a platform for sharing best governance practices across states. Various Chief Ministers will make presentations on their flagship initiatives, offering insights into successful models that could potentially be replicated elsewhere.
A forward-looking segment of the meeting will also deliberate upon upcoming national and party events, including the first anniversary of the NDA government, the 10-year celebration of International Yoga Day, and the observance of 'Loktantra Hatya Diwas' - the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975.
Beyond policy exchange, the conclave is being seen as a crucial moment for the NDA to reaffirm its unified stance on national security, governance, and socio-political reforms, especially following the high-impact Operation Sindoor.
By aligning the leadership across states with the Centre's strategic and governance priorities, the meeting is expected to underscore the alliance's emphasis on performance-driven politics.
