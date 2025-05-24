J&K ACB Files Disproportionate Assets Case Against Public Servant

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday registered a case against an official posted in Deputy Commissioner Srinagar's office for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to a statement, a discreet verification conducted by the Bureau into the financial transactions and asset holdings revealed that public servant Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat has accumulated assets grossly disproportionate to his known and legitimate sources of income.

“The assets identified during the verification include a residential house at Firdousabad, Batamaloo, constructed on land measuring 11 marlas, an additional structure with appurtenant land measuring 6.5 marlas, land measuring 10 marlas and 13 marlas at Mouza Nowgam, and movable assets including luxury vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Wagon-R, and Renault Duster,” reads the statement.

It says that the verification also brought to light substantial expenditures incurred on the higher education of his children.

“Scrutiny of various bank accounts revealed multiple suspicious transactions and unexplained cash deposits. Imtiyaz and his family members were found operating several bank lockers in J&K Bank, and were in possession of multiple immovable properties of considerable value.

“The public servant was also found to be maintaining a lifestyle that is inconsistent with his declared income,” it added.

It said further that a formal case bearing FIR No. 09/2025 has been registered against Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat at Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau, Srinagar, under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) for criminal misconduct.

“Following the registration of the FIR, search warrants were obtained from the competent Court and simultaneous search operations were carried out at the residential and other premises of the accused.

“The searches were conducted by ACB teams in the presence of Executive Magistrates and were facilitated by the local police and other agencies," the statement read.

It further mentioned that during the course of these searches, incriminating documents and evidence pertaining to both movable and immovable assets were recovered, while further investigation is underway.