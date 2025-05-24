J&K DGP Reviews Security Arrangements Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra 2025
Officials said that at the beginning of the meeting, the zonal IGsP briefed the chair on the proposed security arrangements for the conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025.
“The officers of CAPF and other SFs also briefed the chair, gave their feedback and emphasized the significance of effective coordination among the various forces. During the meeting, DGP J&K issued directions for implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also emphasized the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris.
“He also directed the field officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem. The DGP instructed the officers to bolster security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the yatra routes," an official said.
The DGP also directed the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by utilizing advanced technologies and real-time monitoring of both pilgrimage routes.
The meeting concluded with a resolve to ensure the highest level of preparedness and coordination for the smooth and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025.
“The meeting was attended by Special DGP Coordination J&K S.J.M. Gillani, ADGP Hqrs J&K M.K. Sinha, ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, IGsP of Kashmir & Jammu Zones, IG BSF Kashmir, IGP POS J&K, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, IGP Traffic J&K, IGP Railways J&K, IGP Security J&K, DIsG of CKR, SKR, SSB Srinagar, IRP Kashmir, Armed Kashmir, Personnel HQ & ITBP, and other senior officers," officials said.
This year's Amarnath Yatra will start on July 3 and conclude on August 9 on Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding the Shravan Purnima.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment