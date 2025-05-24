NHRC Tells Delhi Police Chief To Probe Woman's 'Sexual Abuse' By Journalist

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The NHRC has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to conduct a probe and submit a report by June 5 over allegations of sexual abuse by a woman against a news portal's journalist, an official said on Saturday.

A Bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo issued the direction to the police chief after taking cognisance of the unnamed Hindu victim's social media posts in which she made the serious allegations against a Muslim journalist.

The NHRC also sought the status of the formal investigation, if any, filed by the news portal against the accused under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The victim accused the journalist of“sexual, physical and mental abuse”, including repeated forced unprotected sex. She also complained of recurrent forced impregnations and abortions.

In the complaint presented before the NHRC, the victim alleged that the accused“brutally raped and beat her, forced her to consume beef in a deliberate humiliation of her Hindu identity, and compelled her to beg for forgiveness while he chatted with other women”.

The complainant also raised doubts about the news portal offering her any relief or conducting an impartial inquiry against the accused.

While ordering a probe, Kanoongo said,“The concerned authority is directed to identify the victim for the purposes of investigation and support, while respecting her right to privacy. They must ensure her safety, security and implement all necessary measures to protect her from further harm. Additionally, proper counselling and emotional support must be provided, acknowledging the severe trauma she allegedly endured.”

The NHRC also raised the question, whether the management of the news portal had filed a police complaint in response to the serious allegations of sexual, physical, and mental abuse made against the accused.

“If so, on what date was the complaint filed, and what actions have the police taken since? Were the authorities informed specifically about the allegations of rape and severe physical assault, as described by the victim in her viral social media posts?” asked the NHRC.