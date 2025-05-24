Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, Kapkapii Released: Check Their Day 1 Box Office Collection

Out of the three films, only 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' managed a respectable collection, crossing ₹1 crore. The other two films didn't even reach ₹50 lakh.As per sacnilk, 'Kesari Veer' collected around ₹25 lakh on its first day.The horror-comedy 'Kapkapiii', directed by Sangeeth Sivan, earned approximately ₹29 lakh on its first day, according to the same website.The comedy-drama 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', directed by Karan Sharma, collected approximately ₹6.75 crore on its opening day.'Kesari Veer' also stars Sooraj Pancholi, Akanksha Sharma, and Vivek Oberoi. 'Kapkapiii' features Shreyas Talpade, Sonia Rathee, and Siddhi Idnani alongside Tusshar Kapoor.'Bhool Chuk Maaf' stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain alongside Rajkummar Rao.

