UAE: Indian Delegation Concludes 2-Day Visit, Affirms Stance Against Terrorism

Visiting Indian Members of Parliament (MPs) concluded their two-day visit to the UAE on Friday, where they affirmed their position on the fight against terrorism.

The visit was part of a diplomatic outreach initiative aimed at highlighting the "significance" of Operation Sindoor , a recent counter-terrorism operation launched by India. The MPs reaffirmed their“firm stance against cross-border terrorism" and thanked the UAE for its support and solidarity.

The UAE had earlier strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that targeted tourists and led dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people.

Leading the Indian delegation was Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and the UAE's support.

Addressing the media on Friday, Shinde said:“The respect shown to the Indian delegation was overwhelming,” he said.“Our message-that terrorism must be fought collectively - has been well received.”

“Terrorism isn't an issue for one country alone; it's a global threat. We must all unite to defeat it,” Shinde emphasised.

The visiting delegation included prominent Indian leaders such as Bansuri Swaraj, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former ambassador Sujan Chinoy. During their visit, they engaged with UAE ministers, senior officials, other dignitaries, and also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.

As part of their itinerary, the MPs also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi - the first traditional stone Hindu temple in the Middle East. Reflecting on the visit, Shinde praised the UAE's cultural openness and religious tolerance.

“UAE and India share a very strong bond. We visited BAPS Temple, which in itself is an example of how tolerant the UAE is for other communities and religions.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited this country seven times after he assumed office as the PM. The only other (Indian) prime minister who visited the UAE was Indira Gandhi,” added Shinde, underscoring the relationship between UAE and India extends beyond diplomacy and trade into shared values and culture.