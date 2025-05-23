Kabila Stripped Of Senate Immunity Amid Treason Allegations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Senate has voted overwhelmingly to revoke former President Joseph Kabila's parliamentary immunity, paving the way for his prosecution on charges including treason, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The decision, passed with 88 votes in favour and five against, follows allegations that Kabila supported the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, which has intensified conflict in eastern Congo.

Justice Minister Constant Mutamba announced that the government has gathered substantial evidence implicating Kabila in supporting the M23 insurgency, responsible for atrocities in the eastern regions. The M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwandan forces, have captured key cities such as Goma and Bukavu since January, leading to significant civilian casualties and displacement.

Kabila, who served as president from 2001 to 2019, has denied the allegations. He has been residing in South Africa since late 2023 but expressed a desire to return to Congo to assist in resolving the ongoing crisis. His political party, the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy , was suspended last month, and authorities have moved to seize assets belonging to Kabila and other party leaders.

The Senate's decision to lift Kabila's immunity marks a significant development in Congo's efforts to address impunity and hold former leaders accountable for their actions. The move has been welcomed by human rights organizations, which view it as a step towards justice for victims of the conflict. However, Kabila's allies have criticized the action as politically motivated, accusing President Félix Tshisekedi's administration of targeting the former president to eliminate political opposition.

