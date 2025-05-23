Goodcool Announces Staff Volunteering Programme And Service Campaign
GoodCool Introduces CSR Initiative to Support Households in Singapore
Community-Focused Support through Volunteer Service
The initiative will provide structured opportunities for GoodCool technicians to volunteer their time and skills to support households identified for additional assistance. It aims to deliver practical servicing while encouraging employee participation in community-related activities.
The programme falls within the company's wider CSR approach, which includes employee involvement in non-commercial service delivery. Through this initiative, the organisation intends to apply its technical capabilities in a community context.
GoodCool anticipates that the programme will offer benefits for both the organisation and the community. Internally, volunteer opportunities are expected to support employee morale and professional engagement. Externally, the CSR initiative aims to help improve home conditions, enhance access to essential services, and encourage stronger community ties.Further details on the CSR initiative will be shared via GoodCool's official website and communication platforms.
