420 With CNW - Nebraska Senate Rejects Law Seeking To Operationalize Medical Marijuana Program Approved By Voters

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A bill in the Nebraska Legislature aimed at helping put voter-approved medical marijuana laws into action did not pass on Tuesday. Despite strong support from voters last November, lawmakers couldn't overcome a filibuster in the chamber. Legislative Bill 677 fell short of the 33 votes needed to end debate, with a narrow 23-22 vote failing to move it forward.

The failure to advance an enabling law creating a regulated medical marijuana program in Nebraska adversely affects the opening of broader economic activity, such as the sprouting of companies that offer services along the model of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) operating in...

