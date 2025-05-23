16.33 Lakh New Workers Enrolled For Benefits Under ESI Scheme In March

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The provisional payroll data of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) shows that 16.33 lakh new employees have been added during March this year.

As many as 31,514 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of March, thus ensuring social security to more workers, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 16.33 lakh employees added during the month, 7.96 lakh employees amounting to around 49 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

According to the ministry, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.61 lakh in March.

Besides, a total of 100 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme, which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

Meanwhile, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 14.58 lakh net members in the month of March, and increase of 1.15 per cent in net payroll additions compared to March 2024.

EPFO enrolled around 7.54 lakh new subscribers in March 2025, representing a 2.03 per cent increase over February and 0.98 per cent (year-over-year) growth compared to the previous year in March 2024.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, as 4.45 lakh new subscribers were added in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 58.94 per cent of the total new subscribers added in March 2025.

According to the ministry, approximately 13.23 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in March.

-IANS

na/