Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Extends Pak Airspace Ban Till June 23

2025-05-23 07:04:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India on Friday extended the ban on its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan-based airlines by another month, with the restriction now in place until June 23, according to sources.

The airspace closure, initially enforced on April 30 as part of several punitive measures following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, was originally scheduled to expire on May 23 (Saturday).

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu stated,“As we move forward, we are going to take guidance from the security agencies in this regard. This is not just a decision that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is making single-handedly. This concerns the nation...”

As per the latest NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued on Friday, Indian airspace will remain closed to aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as planes that are operated, owned, or leased by Pakistan-based airlines and aviation operators until June 23, 2025. The restriction also applies to Pakistan's military aircraft.

In a reciprocal move, Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian flights through its airspace until June 24.

Pakistan had initially closed its airspace to Indian carriers on April 24, a day after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and took other retaliatory steps following the terror attack in Pahalgam. On April 23, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including the closure of the Attari land border crossing, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and downgrading diplomatic ties, citing Pakistan's involvement in the cross-border massacre.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace for Indian flights and halted all trade, including through third countries.

