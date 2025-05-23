Alpha Structural, Inc. Completes Reconstruction Of Stanton Pedestrian Bridge Following Bizarre Bridge Destroying Car Crash

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After the original bridge sustained irreparable damage, the project principals scrambled to find a trusted firm capable of handling the urgent reconstruction in a very short period of time. Alpha Structural, Inc. was selected for its unmatched expertise in structural engineering and structural damage repairs and for delivering safe, code-compliant infrastructure under tight timelines.

Alpha Structural managed all aspects of the project - from structural engineering design and permitting to full-scale construction. The new bridge was engineered with enhanced safety and durability features, complying with current building codes while maintaining the original footprint of the bridge. The firm worked closely with Stanton City Planners and OC Public Works and permitting authorities to fast-track the approval process, ensuring the timely replacement of the bridge while minimizing disruption to the community.

Gary Taylor, City Council member for District 3 who hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new bridge on May 15th, 2025 said, "It's fantastic now and it should last for the next 100 years."

The new bridge now safely accommodates pedestrians and cyclists and serves as a symbol of resilience and renewal for the area. The City of Stanton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening, attended by city leaders, residents, and members of the Alpha Structural team.

This project further solidifies Alpha Structural's commitment to delivering impactful infrastructure solutions that serve communities and stand the test of time.

About Alpha Structural, Inc.

Alpha Structural, Inc. is Southern California's premier structural repair and structural engineering firm, with over 30 years of experience in foundation repair, hillside stabilization, seismic retrofitting, structural repairs/ upgrades and a variety of other complex structural projects. Known for its technical expertise, fast deliverables and exceptional service, Alpha Structural is trusted by homeowners, municipalities, and commercial partners alike.

Media Contact: Brisa Slaton

Public Relations Manager

Alpha Structural, Inc.

Phone: 323-258-5482

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Alpha Structural, Inc.