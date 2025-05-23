The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jonathan T. Constantine, DMD As A 2025 Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MORRIS, Ill., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jonathan T. Constantine, DMD is acknowledged as a 2025 Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Dentistry.

Dr. Jonathan T. Constantine, a third-generation dentist dedicated to patient education and modern dental care, is now serving patients at Anthony Lombardi, DDS as of December 2024. His career continues the long-standing legacy of Constantine Dental Center, a practice originally founded by his grandfather, Harry Constantine, DDS, and carried forward by his parents, Ted and Jan Constantine.

Dr. Constantine specializes in bridging the connection between oral and systemic health, ensuring that his patients receive comprehensive care and a deeper understanding of how dental wellness impacts overall well-being. His commitment to education and patient-centered service stems from a strong family tradition of excellence in dentistry.

A graduate of Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences and a minor in entrepreneurship, Dr. Constantine went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Midwestern University, School of Dentistry. He is an active member of the Illinois State Dental Society, the Chicago Dental Society, the American Dental Association, and the Kenosha Dental Society, reflecting his dedication to professional excellence.

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Constantine contributes to his community through "Renew," an organization affiliated with Christ Church that rehabilitates homes for distribution to those in need. His professional journey has been shaped by the mentorship of his uncle, Dean (Dino) Nicholas, DDS, and his father, Ronald Bieganowski, whose guidance has reinforced his passion for compassionate, high-quality dental care.

Looking ahead, Dr. Constantine is focused on providing outstanding patient care in his new role. His transition to Anthony Lombardi, DDS represents the next chapter in a career dedicated to service, education, and excellence in modern dentistry.

