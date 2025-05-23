Veteran-Owned Old GOAT Home Inspections Expands Team To Meet Growing Demand In Washington State

GOAT Home Inspections

KITSAP, WA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Old GOAT Home Inspections , a veteran-owned home inspection company serving Washington's Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson, and Pierce counties, announces the expansion of its team with the addition of Leon Griffin, a 23-year U.S. Navy veteran. This strategic growth enhances the company's capacity to deliver detailed home inspection services backed by military-grade attention to detail.

Founded in 2022 by David Brockmeyer following his 21-year Naval career, Old GOAT Home Inspections has quickly established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive inspection services. The company specializes in buyer, seller, maintenance, new construction, and 11-month warranty inspections, along with specialized services including sewer scopes, indoor air quality testing, well flow testing, water testing, and radon testing.

Griffin, who served as a Machinist Mate, Nuclear Power (MMN-SS) and held a Secret Clearance during his military career, joins the team as an InterNACHI Certified Professional Inspector (CPI)®. His addition strengthens the company's commitment to thorough inspections utilizing advanced technology and proven techniques.

The company has built its reputation on providing detailed reports with high-quality photos and videos within 24 hours of inspection. All real estate transaction inspections are backed by InterNACHI's Buy Back Guarantee, offering clients additional peace of mind during what is typically the largest purchase of their lives.

Old GOAT Home Inspections particularly excels at working with first-time homebuyers, taking extra time during inspections to educate clients about their potential new homes and necessary maintenance requirements. This educational approach helps demystify inspection reports and provides valuable knowledge for new homeowners.

Clients can easily request home inspection quotes and schedule services online through the company's website.

Old GOAT Home Inspections is a veteran-owned and operated home inspection company founded in 2022 by David Brockmeyer after his 21+ years of service in the U.S. Navy. Based in Washington State, the company serves Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson, and Pierce counties and surrounding areas. All inspectors are InterNACHI Certified Professional Inspectors (CPI)® who leverage their military background of exceptional attention to detail and experience conducting inspections. The company offers comprehensive inspection services including buyer, seller, maintenance, new construction, and warranty inspections, along with specialized testing services. For more information, visit .

