UAE Golden Visa: 7 Additional Professions Eligible For 10-Year Residency Permit

As people from all over the world make UAE their home, the country's leaders have introduced initiatives such as 10-year residency to support talent. The Golden Visa allow visa-holders to live, work and study in the UAE without a sponsor or an employer.

Outstanding individuals can advance their careers in their respective fields without worrying about frequent visa renewal, and with added benefits such as being able to stay out of the country for a period exceeding 6 months without needing to re-enter the country within that time frame.

The long-term residency is available for different groups, including students, investors, frontline heroes, volunteers, and others. For a full list of benefits, and who can apply, click here. Since 2024, UAE has extended the Golden Visa to include new categories:

Teachers and educators

In late 2024, UAE announced Golden Visas for outstanding educators in two emirates – both Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

In Dubai, the long-term residency came as a gift to educators on the occasion of World Teacher's Day, when the emirate's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the announcement.

The visa, granted to educators working in the private sector, is based on their support for students, along with their contributions to raising the educational quality at the institution. For a list of qualifications, and how to apply, click here.

Just one month later, Ras Al Khaimah followed suit, with the emirate allowing school leaders, and teachers, to apply for the self-sponsored, 10-year residency.

To apply, educators must have a minimum of three years of residency and employment in the emirate, a relevant advanced degree, and a demonstrated positive impact on their school's performance.

Nurses

To function at our best, health is one of the most essential factors. Dubai recently announced Golden Visas for the nurses who tirelessly take care of us, when we feel poorly or sick.

This announcement came as the world celebrated International Nurses Day on May 12. The emirate will offer the 10-year visas for nurses employed with Dubai Health who have served for more than 15 years, under the directives of the Dubai Crown Prince.

Luxury yacht owners, maritime executives

With UAE emerging as a hub for yachts, these vessels are dotting the country's shores. In late 2024, Abu Dhabi launched the 'Golden Quay' initiative a 10-year visa, catered to these high-net-worth-individuals, attracting them to invest in the capital.

For private yacht owners to be eligible for the visa, the vessels must measure 40 metres and above. Maritime executives and stakeholders in the yachting industry can also apply.

Immediate family members of nominees are also eligible for inclusion.

Gaming professionals and eSports talent

Are you gaming for a living? Under the culture and arts category, the Golden Visa, announced in 2024, allows eSports talent to sponsor themselves, while positioning Dubai as a top destination for gaming professionals content creators and developers.

The visa is not just for gamers ; the applicant must be 25 years old, and have expertise in the gaming industry, whether as a professional player, content creator, developer, or in other relevant roles.

Religious scholars and Imams

In April 2024, Sheikh Hamdan announced Golden Visas for imams of mosques, preachers, muezzins, muftis, and religious researchers who have served for 20 years in Dubai.

The Crown Prince continued his father's tradition of honouring the religious leaders with the long-term residency, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

Content creators, influencers

Are you a podcaster or content creator? The long-term residency extends to all kind of creative talent that Dubai seeks to nurture. In early 2025, the emirate started offering Golden Visas for social media influencers , digital content creators, podcasters, and visual artists, through Creators HQ, an incubation hub designed to help creative individuals expand their global reach.

The programme targets diverse talent, including social media influencers, digital content creators, podcasters, and visual artists. It also aims to attract key players in the creative industries, such as advertising and marketing firms, media and music producers, animation studios, and fashion and lifestyle brands.

Whether its saving turtles, or advocating for plastic-free beaches, these efforts do not go unnoticed in the country. Although it's called the Blue Visa, just like the holders of golden residency, this permit also grants individuals a 10-year stay in the UAE.

This long-term residency is specifically designed for individuals who have made outstanding contributions to environmental protection and sustainability - both within the UAE and globally.

The Blue Visa is aimed at a wide range of environmental advocates, including members of international organisations and companies, NGOs, global award winners, prominent researchers, and distinguished environmental activists.