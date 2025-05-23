UAE: Nearly 500 Bikes Seized In 10 Days For Violating Traffic Rules In Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah authorities have seized 491 bikes in 10 days. The seizure aims to improve road safety.
The violating vehicles were seized by Ras Al Khaimah Police Traffic and Patrols Department.
The move comes as part of an extensive campaign aimed at reducing the number of traffic accidents and road deaths.
