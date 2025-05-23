Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: Nearly 500 Bikes Seized In 10 Days For Violating Traffic Rules In Ras Al Khaimah

UAE: Nearly 500 Bikes Seized In 10 Days For Violating Traffic Rules In Ras Al Khaimah


2025-05-23 02:39:11
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Ras Al Khaimah authorities have seized 491 bikes in 10 days. The seizure aims to improve road safety.

The violating vehicles were seized by Ras Al Khaimah Police Traffic and Patrols Department.

The move comes as part of an extensive campaign aimed at reducing the number of traffic accidents and road deaths.

MENAFN23052025000049011007ID1109588512

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search