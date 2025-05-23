UAE: Hero Taxi Driver Saves Elderly Man From Being Run Over

An Ajman Taxi driver, Shah Omar, was honoured by authorities for his swift action that saved the life of an elderly man in the Mushairif area.

Omar's quick response prevented the man from being run over, an act hailed as both heroic and humanitarian by the General Command of Ajman Police.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Mohammed Al Matroushi, Head of the Traffic Engineering Department, praised the driver's actions, which reflect noble human values and a strong sense of social responsibility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He emphasised that such positive behavior enhances road safety and security and serves as a role model for cooperation within the community. He noted that this recognition is part of Ajman Police's ongoing efforts to promote community partnership and to acknowledge individual efforts that help save lives and enhance public safety.

Omar expressed deep appreciation for the acknowledgment, affirming that his actions were driven by his moral obligation and human conscience toward members of the community.