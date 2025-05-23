Paresh Rawal Confirms Exit From Sequel To This Iconic Comedy Series

For over two decades, Paresh Rawal's character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, aka Babu Bhaiya, from the Hera Pheri series was one of Indian cinema's most iconic and beloved comedy characters.

Earlier this year, director Priyadarshan confirmed a third instalment of the iconic franchise, with the OG trio–Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty–returning. Fans were left excited ever since the news was announced.

However, actor Rawal has now confirmed that he has exited the third film. When ANI reached out to the actor to ask if the news was true, he replied, "Yes, it is."

Soon after the news went viral, heartbroken fans quickly expressed their disappointment on social media.

One user commented, "Paresh Rawal QUITS Hera Pheri 3. Just shut your shops and declare this movie as shelved. There is no Hera Pheri without any of the three, especially not Baburao Ganpatrao Apte."

Meanwhile, the reason for his exit hasn't been revealed yet.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.