ADNOC Commits Dhs6bn To Boost Domestic Manufacturing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has entered into framework agreements valued at Dhs6 billion with 12 UAE-based manufacturers to produce critical industrial equipment locally. This initiative, part of the“Make it in the Emirates” programme, aims to enhance the resilience of the nation's supply chain and create up to 1,300 skilled private-sector jobs.

The agreements focus on the domestic production of cables and pressure vessels, essential components in ADNOC's operations. By localising the manufacturing of these items, ADNOC seeks to ensure timely availability, reduce dependency on international suppliers, and mitigate global supply chain disruptions.

The signing took place during the“Make it in the Emirates” forum in Abu Dhabi, attended by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC's Managing Director and Group CEO. Dr Al Jaber emphasised the importance of strengthening local manufacturing capabilities to support the UAE's industrial growth and economic diversification.

This move aligns with ADNOC's broader strategy to stimulate domestic manufacturing. Previously, the company announced agreements with over 60 companies to locally produce critical non-oil products, aiming to manufacture AED70 billion worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2027. These efforts are expected to create thousands of job opportunities and enhance the resilience of the local supply chain.

In addition to the current agreements, ADNOC has committed over AED20 billion for the procurement of structures and metal products from national companies. This commitment is part of a broader initiative to stimulate industrial growth and create more private-sector jobs for UAE nationals.

The“Make it in the Emirates” initiative, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, aims to position the UAE as a global hub for advanced industry and innovation. The programme encourages local manufacturing, supports the development of national talent, and promotes sustainable industrial practices.

ADNOC's investment in local manufacturing is complemented by its focus on sustainability and technological innovation. The company has been leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to optimise operations and reduce emissions. Facilities like the Habshan 5 gas processing plant and Zirku Island offshore operations have been at the forefront of deploying such technologies, contributing to ADNOC's goal of becoming a low-carbon energy leader.

ADNOC's In-Country Value programme incentivises suppliers to adopt clean technologies and establish new manufacturing facilities in the UAE. Since its inception, the ICV programme has driven significant investment back into the UAE economy, supporting the nation's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The“Make it in the Emirates” forum serves as a platform for collaboration between government entities, industry leaders, and investors. It showcases the UAE's commitment to fostering a robust industrial sector, enhancing economic resilience, and achieving sustainable growth.

