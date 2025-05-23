Abu Dhabi's Stargate To Become World's Largest AI Data Hub

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Abu Dhabi is set to host the world's largest artificial intelligence data centre outside the United States, following a landmark agreement between OpenAI, G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, SoftBank, and Cisco. The project, named Stargate UAE, will be situated at the newly established UAE–US AI Campus in the capital.

The Stargate UAE initiative is part of OpenAI's broader“OpenAI for Countries” programme and represents a significant AI investment by the UAE. The first phase, a 200-megawatt deployment, is scheduled to become operational by the end of 2026. The entire facility is projected to reach a capacity of 5 gigawatts, spanning 10 square miles, making it the largest AI data centre complex outside the United States. The project will incorporate NVIDIA's most advanced Grace Blackwell GB300 AI servers, with an estimated 100,000 chips powering about 1,400 servers.

G42, a UAE-based technology holding group, will fund the construction, while OpenAI and Oracle will operate the facility. SoftBank, NVIDIA, and Cisco are also key collaborators. The initiative emerged from negotiations between the UAE and the Trump administration, which recently overturned prior chip export restrictions and approved the export of up to 500,000 AI chips annually to the UAE. In return, the UAE committed to funding comparable AI infrastructure in the U.S. through investments like MGX.

As part of the agreement, the entire population of the UAE will gain access to ChatGPT Plus subscriptions, marking a global first. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the global impact of establishing the first Stargate outside the U.S., citing advancements in medicine, education, and energy. The Stargate initiative is also seen as a strategic move to serve nearby markets in Africa and India more efficiently.

The project proceeds following the rescission of previous export controls on AI chips to the UAE. The U.S. Commerce Department has committed to establishing a bilateral working group to ensure compliance with security and responsible AI infrastructure deployment standards. This collaboration aims to align international developments with U.S.-based AI systems.

