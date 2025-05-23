Swiss Cantons Handed Extra Funds To Repair Weather Damage
The Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) has been instructed to draw up a dispatch to parliament on extraordinary federal aid.
The government's consultation procedure is scheduled to begin in the autumn. In the cantons of Ticino, Graubünden and Valais, the remaining costs for cleaning up last year's environmental disasters will be borne half from the federal coffers and half by the cantonal authorities.
DETEC currently anticipates residual costs of CHF36 million, which would be borne by Bern. The co-financing by the cantons is a prerequisite for an additional subsidy from the federal government.More More How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events
