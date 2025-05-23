Swiss Cantons Handed Extra Funds To Repair Weather Damage

Italiano it Governo intende stanziare più fondi a Cantoni colpiti dal maltempo Original Read more: Governo intende stanziare più fondi a Cantoni colpiti dal maltemp

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government intends to allocate more funds to the cantons that suffered severe weather damage in the summer of 2024, including Ticino. This content was published on May 23, 2025 - 13:46 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) has been instructed to draw up a dispatch to parliament on extraordinary federal aid.

+ How to protect people and homes from Swiss landslides

The government's consultation procedure is scheduled to begin in the autumn. In the cantons of Ticino, Graubünden and Valais, the remaining costs for cleaning up last year's environmental disasters will be borne half from the federal coffers and half by the cantonal authorities.

DETEC currently anticipates residual costs of CHF36 million, which would be borne by Bern. The co-financing by the cantons is a prerequisite for an additional subsidy from the federal government.

More More How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events

This content was published on Jun 24, 2024 Nature is proving a more powerful and unpredictable force than concrete flood protection measures.

Read more: How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events